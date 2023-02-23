Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

