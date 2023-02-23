YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in YETI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Price Performance

About YETI

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

