Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 8%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.99. 581,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 899,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The firm has a market cap of $697.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

