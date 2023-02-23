Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

