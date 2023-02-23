Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
