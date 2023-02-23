Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 733,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,055,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $922.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 497,696 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 440,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading

