Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Down 9.3% Following Weak Earnings

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.3% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 75,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 109,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.
The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.
The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
