Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Down 9.3% Following Weak Earnings

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.3% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 75,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 109,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 659,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sapiens International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

