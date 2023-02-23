HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Strong Earnings

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 69,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 104,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in HealthStream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $786.26 million, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

