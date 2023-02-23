iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 166,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 147,467 shares.The stock last traded at $60.74 and had previously closed at $61.69.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
