Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

