Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

