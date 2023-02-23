The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Raises Dividend to $2.09 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $17.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $296.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average is $306.13. The company has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

