Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.