BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of ZUT stock opened at 22.34 on Thursday. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of 22.00 and a twelve month high of 27.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 24.09.
