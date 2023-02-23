Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCMGF opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

