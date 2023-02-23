BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ZWK opened at C$26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.31. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$24.28 and a 12-month high of C$33.98.
