BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:ZWK opened at C$26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.31. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$24.28 and a 12-month high of C$33.98.

