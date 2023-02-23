Cathay General Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

