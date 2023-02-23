Axa S.A. Sells 18,325 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.54% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $37,918,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $16,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

