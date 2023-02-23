Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.35 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $113.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

