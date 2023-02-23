Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 331,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 142,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86,172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.