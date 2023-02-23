Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Credicorp worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 32,849.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

