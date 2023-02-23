Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 10.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

