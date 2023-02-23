Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

