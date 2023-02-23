Axa S.A. Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,098 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.31.

BMO stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

