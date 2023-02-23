Aviva PLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,307 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 383.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

