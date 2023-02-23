Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,064 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,517,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

