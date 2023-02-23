Axa S.A. Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,838 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $160.13 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

