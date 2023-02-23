Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 138,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SEA by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SEA by 17.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,951,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 577,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kora Management LP boosted its position in SEA by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,763,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $251,641,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

