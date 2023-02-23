Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $65,050,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $21,627,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

