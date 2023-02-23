Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 255.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

CPT stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.56. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.