IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDXX stock opened at $476.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

