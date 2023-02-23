Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 51,627 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Range Resources worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

