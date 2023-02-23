Axa S.A. Sells 325 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.59% of Itron worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $313,573. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of ITRI opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

