Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Kirby worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock worth $1,427,407 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

