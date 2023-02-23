Aviva PLC Has $6.37 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of KE by 227.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,930,000 after buying an additional 6,186,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after buying an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KE by 976.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 5,238,459 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in KE by 2,773.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,681,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEKE. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

