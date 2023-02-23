Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KCCA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 674,239 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,199,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,972,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 611.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter.

KCCA opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

