Axa S.A. Has $13.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,761 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,095 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155,840 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

RARE stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

