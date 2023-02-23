Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,064 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last three months. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.