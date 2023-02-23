Axa S.A. Sells 954 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $292.30 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

