Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 625.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,529,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,680 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

