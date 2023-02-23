Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Plans $0.02 Annual Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,832 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.