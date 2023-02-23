SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

