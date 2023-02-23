Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after buying an additional 293,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,673,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,962,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,953 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51.

