Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.43 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
