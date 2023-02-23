Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,727 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 93.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

