PFS Investments Inc. Buys 1,007 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of MCHP opened at $79.78 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

