PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 25,053 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after acquiring an additional 893,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,928,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,662,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.84.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

