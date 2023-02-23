PFS Investments Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 213,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $1,642,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

