Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEED. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,589,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,778,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,289,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the period.

DEED stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

