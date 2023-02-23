Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $191.38 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average of $211.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

